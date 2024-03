18-year-old Nematzadeh beat Ana Da Costa Da Silva Pinto Belo of East Timor in the -49kg category and in the final match defeated Japan’s Ruka Okamoto to secure the place at the Olympics.

Nematzadeh was the 15th Iranian athlete to find her way to the Paris Olympics.

Nahid Kiani and Mehran Barkhordari, two other Taekwondo athletes, had earlier received the thumbs up for the Olympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 Auguest in Paris.