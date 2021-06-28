Raisi Didn’t Rule Out Possibility of Meeting with Biden: Analyst

A conservative Iranian political activist says President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said “No” when asked if he would sit down for talks with US President Joe Biden, but his answer “was not an absolute Nope.”

Mohammad Hossein Saffar Harandi noted the “No” uttered by Raisi was, in fact, a response to the “No” that Biden had said when asked whether or not conditions would improve with regards to Iran during the tenure of his administration.

“We believe we should have interaction [with other countries] on a large scale,” Harandi added.

“They have come down with temporary organizational paralysis, which, of course, has lasted so long,” he said with regards to the reformist camp.