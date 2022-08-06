Raisi condemns Israeli ‘crimes in Gaza’, terror blast in Afghanistan

“With the crimes last night, the Zionist regime once again revealed its occupationist and aggressive nature to the world,” said the Iranian president on Saturday.

On Friday, the Israeli military launched a series of aerial attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing10 people, including a five-year-old girl, and Taysir al-Jabari, a Palestinian resistance commander.

Dozens of others were also wounded in the strikes, which triggered a military response from the Gaza-based resistance groups.

President Raisi praised the Palestinians for standing firm in the face of Israeli atrocities and occupation and said, “The resistance of the Gaza people will fasten the decline of the child-killing regime.”

‘US, Israel mercenaries seek sedition in Afghanistan’

Elsewhere, he referred to the plots by the “mercenaries” of the US and Israel to incite sedition in Afghanistan.

The president said those behind the deadly terror attacks against mourning ceremonies for Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam, were “stooges” of the global hegemony and were seeking to sow sedition among the Muslims in Afghanistan.

He called on the caretaker administration in Kabul to “identify the criminals and provide security to all Afghan people.”

At least eight mourners were killed and 18 others wounded in a bomb explosion near a mosque in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul on Friday.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.