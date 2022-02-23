Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyWorldMiddle EastPersian Gulf

Raisi calls for expansion of Iran-Oman ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says the country’s relations with Oman are good, but there is room for further development of economic and trade ties, and significant potentials of both countries can be used to this end.

Raisi was speaking in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi in Tehran on Wednesday.

He also thanked Oman’s Sultan for inviting him to visit the Persian Gulf sultanate, saying the visit and the talks involved can undoubtedly be instrumental in bolstering ties and resolving regional and international issues.

The president praised the position of the Omani government on Palestine and Yemen as well as on regional issues.

Raisi said Iran’s policy is to expand ties with Oman and other friendly nations.

Albusaidi for his part appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support of neighbors, describing bilateral ties between Tehran and Muscat as excellent.

Addressing Raisi, the Omani foreign minister said, “Your trip to Oman will be historic and will achieve the goals of both nations.”

Previous articleRussia promises strong response to US sanctions
Next articleUAE says to buy Chinese military aircraft after Yemen attacks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsCoronavirus

Editor Picks