Raisi calls for expansion of Iran-Oman ties

Raisi was speaking in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi in Tehran on Wednesday.

He also thanked Oman’s Sultan for inviting him to visit the Persian Gulf sultanate, saying the visit and the talks involved can undoubtedly be instrumental in bolstering ties and resolving regional and international issues.

The president praised the position of the Omani government on Palestine and Yemen as well as on regional issues.

Raisi said Iran’s policy is to expand ties with Oman and other friendly nations.

Albusaidi for his part appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support of neighbors, describing bilateral ties between Tehran and Muscat as excellent.

Addressing Raisi, the Omani foreign minister said, “Your trip to Oman will be historic and will achieve the goals of both nations.”