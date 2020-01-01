Quince Stew; An Iranian Tasty Dish for Cold Season

The stew is cooked in different styles. Some use split peas to make it look like another Iranian stew called Gheimeh. Some like this stew sweet and others like its natural taste. But what we instruct here is the stew traditionally cooked with meat or even chicken pieces and has its own fans.

Ingredients:

400 grammes of chopped mutton or chicken breast

2 or 3 big-size quinces

1 chopped onion

10 to 15 dried prunes

1 or 2 tbsp of sugar (optional)

30 grammes of oil or butter

1 tbsp of fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp of tomato paste

Salt, pepper, saffron and turmeric (as much as needed)

Directions:

First chop and sauté the onions. Add pieces of meat or chicken. Then add turmeric and some pepper and cinnamon (if you like).

Peel the quince and cut it to the desired size and shape. Keep in mind that the quince must not be too small and should be medium-sized. Now, sauté the quince in oil or butter in a separate pan.

Then, add the saffron or sugar and the prunes and keep sautéing. These ingredients must be added to the main dish where the meat was fried. After some minutes, add the tomato paste and some lemon juice and let your stew boil on a medium heat.

The amount of sugar in the stew depends on your taste. If you want to eat this stew with split peas, after sautéing the meat, add about half a cup of split peas.

The important point in preparing Iranian stews is to cook on a gentle heat.