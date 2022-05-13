Qatari emir thanks Iran for “warm hospitality”

In a tweet, the Qatari emir said, “I thank President Ebrahim Raisi for the warm hospitality during my visit to Tehran that included talks with Your Excellency over ways of supporting bilateral ties in different areas”.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani added that during his trip, he also discussed ways of boosting security and stability in the region with Iran in light of the latest regional and international developments.

He said on Thursday during his meeting with Raisi that the Doha-Tehran relations are strong and these ties are based on good neighborliness.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani added that Raisi’s recent visit to Qatar was conducive in this regard.

He said, “I’m in Iran today to stress that we are seeking to bolster our ties more than ever before”.