Qatar to host Persian carpet fair during 2022 World Cup: Iranian deputy minister

Mehdi Baradaran, Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine, and trade, said Sheikh Tamim Al Thani made the promise during a recent meeting with Raisi in Tehran and after the Iranian president offered a handwoven silk Persian carpet to him as a token of friendship and peace.

The emir of Qatar traveled to Iran and met with senior Iranian officials last week. Raisi called that visit a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

Qatar will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December this year.