Qatar to host Persian carpet fair during 2022 World Cup: Iranian deputy minister

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Carpet

An Iranian deputy minister says Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has promised to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to hold a Persian carpet fair during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mehdi Baradaran, Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine, and trade, said Sheikh Tamim Al Thani made the promise during a recent meeting with Raisi in Tehran and after the Iranian president offered a handwoven silk Persian carpet to him as a token of friendship and peace.

The emir of Qatar traveled to Iran and met with senior Iranian officials last week. Raisi called that visit a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

Qatar will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December this year.

