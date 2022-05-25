Qalibaf re-elected Iran’s Parliament speaker for 3rd year

Out of the 281 lawmakers present at an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, 194 voted for Qalibaf and 53 for his main rival, legislator Morteza Agha-Tehrani.

Other candidates Elias Naderan and Fereydoun Abbasi Davani garnered 21 and three votes, respectively, while 10 votes were declared invalid.

Meanwhile, lawmakers Abdolreza Mesri and Ali Nikzad were also elected as deputy speakers.

The new members of the Parliament’s Presiding Board joined a swearing-in ceremony before the legislature on Wednesday