Qajar-era Kornasiyan Bath-house in Iran’s Dezful 

The Qajar-era monument serves today as the much-visited Anthropology and Handicrafts Museum of Dezful.
The museum features wax figures showcasing the customs, traditions and traditional professions of Dezful.
Iran’s southern city of Dezful is home to the historical Kornasiyan Bath-house٫ an unparalleled structure of its kind with two symmetrical collections of men and women.
