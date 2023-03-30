Thursday, March 30, 2023
Qajar-era Kornasiyan Bath-house in Iran’s Dezful 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s southern city of Dezful is home to the historical Kornasiyan Bath-house٫ an unparalleled structure of its kind with two symmetrical collections of men and women.

The Qajar-era monument serves today as the much-visited Anthropology and Handicrafts Museum of Dezful.

The museum features wax figures showcasing the customs, traditions and traditional professions of Dezful.

