Putin: Iran will be through this difficult time

Putin told Mokhber that Iran will be through this difficult time, stressing that Moscow and Tehran will continue down the path of the former president to boost bilateral relations.

The Russian leader offered condolences to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and all the Iranians over the passing of the former president of Iran.

Addressing Mokhber, Putin said Russia did its utmost to rescue president Raisi but the accident had already happened. “I personally and closely knew Mr. Raisi and now I have personally lost him”, he added.

Putin went on to describe president Raisi as a true patriot who loved his country very much, saying Russia has lost a reliable friend and ally.

Iran’s caretaker president also thanked the president of Russia for offering condolences over the tragic incident and called Russia a strategic ally of Iran.

Mokhber said, “Thanks to Your Excellency’s planning and the very good cooperation of our late president, Iran and Russia managed to change a large part of the power equations in the world and to end unilateralism”.

Mokhber underlined that Iran always respects Russia’s stance in international issues and from now on, Tehran and Moscow will boost their cooperation.