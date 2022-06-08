Putin says Russia against anti-Iran moves at IAEA

Putin, in a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahmi Raisi, referred to the US and EU Troika-drafted resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency meeting against Iran, saying they will not help resolve existing issues.

The Russian leader also expressed support for Iran’s presence in regional and international organizations especially the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for his part called for coordination and cooperation of independent countries for protection of communal interests in the region and at the international level, stressing that this will neutralize the “illegal pressure by western countries”.

Raisi talked about the two presidents’ meeting in Moscow last year, noting that it led to “considerable progress in mutual relations”.

“Follow up on the agreements and visits by high-ranking delegations from both sides have paved the way for cooperation and coordination in different fields,” he said.

The Iranian president also touched on the war in Ukraine, expressing hope that fighting in the country end as soon as possible. He also underlined the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, adding that Iran is prepared to use all its capacities toward a diplomatic settlement to the war.

Raisi then raised the issue of Iran’s nuclear activities and the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Iran. He said the IAEA has time and again confirmed that there has been no deviation in the nuclear activities of Iran.

“We have fulfilled out obligations under the nuclear deal and now, it is time for the US to make its decision,” he said, referring to the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

During the phone conversation, both sides reiterated the success of Iran-Russia strategic cooperation in the fight on terror and called for greater cooperation in West Asia and Caucasus regions