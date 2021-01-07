Probe Still Underway into Ukrainian Plane Crash: Tehran Prosecutor

The Tehran military prosecutor says legal proceedings are underway into the downing of the Ukrainian plane on January 8, 2020, and one person is still under arrest.

Gholamabbas Torki said a probe was launched immediately after the incident happened.

“On the night of January 10, 2020, a number of people stationed at the air defence base as well as higher-ups were summoned as defendants. An extensive investigation was conducted and one of the accused was arrested,” he said.

“During the process of the probe, 5 other people were prosecuted as accused individuals, and were arrested on a legal warrant,” he explained.

“At the moment, only one defendant is in custody, and the rest have been freed on bail,” the prosecutor noted.

“The incident was simulated with the presence of 40 experts by conducting two flights and observing all the features of the downed flight,” he said.

“Hypotheses such as a possible cyber attack, the hacking of the air defense system and disruption in the plane’s systems were put forward, but they were rejected based on conclusive evidence,” he said.