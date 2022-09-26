Pro-government rally held in Tehran to denounce deadly protests

The demonstrators on Sunday waved Iranian flags, held placards in support of the authorities and police, and chanted against the US and Israel, saying the violent riots and acts of vandalism were instructed and supported by the foreign enemies.

The demonstrators also issued a statement calling on officials to punish those rioters who insulted people’s sanctities and damaged public property.

1 of 26

Dozens of people have been killed, including five pro-government Basij forces, after nearly a week of public outpouring of anger that was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman.

Mahsa Amini was taken to custody by the morality police in Tehran over her ‘improper clothing’ more than a week ago and died, according to an official report, of a heart attack.

Officials have disrupted internet access to prevent people from organizing protests through popular platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.