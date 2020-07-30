President Rouhani Hopes for Muslim Unity, Defeat of COVID-19 in Eid Message

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the heads of Islamic countries on the religious festivity of Eid al-Adha, hoping for closer Muslim unity and the eradication of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In separate messages on Thursday evening, President Rouhani congratulated the Muslim heads of state on Eid al-Adha.

He also expressed hope that leaders of the Muslim nations would pave the way for growing unity and solidarity in the Islamic world in the light of joint efforts and resolve, and that the adoption of appropriate plans would help contain and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, which has plagued humanity.

The Iranian president also described Eid al-Adha as the embodiment of obedience to divine orders, the manifestation of blessing of God, and the highest degree of faith in the Creator.

President Rouhani finally expressed hope that that all Muslims across the world would seize this auspicious opportunity to move closer to Almighty God with reliance on the teachings of Islam.