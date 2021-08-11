President Raisi Presents List of Ministerial Picks to Parliament

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has presented the names of his ministerial picks to the country’s parliament for a vote of confidence.



Raisi on Wednesday introduced Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as his pick for foreign minister. Amir Abdollahian was the former deputy foreign minister who was sacked by Mohammad Javad Zarif and later on joined the ex pop parliament as an advisor to the speaker on the international affairs.

Raisi has also chosen Javad Owji as his oil minister. Owji was a deputy oil minister and the managing director of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company.

Rostam Qassemi who ran for president himself in 2021 is Raisi’s pick for the Roads and Urban Development ministry. Qassemi earlier served as oil minister under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The former President of Iran’s Radio and TV Organization known as IRIB, Ezzatollah Zarghami, has also been named as Ebrahim’s Raisi’s pick for Tourism ministry.

Here is the full list of Raisi’s proposed cabinet:

Agriculture Ministry: Javad Sadatinejad

Economy and Finance Ministry: Ehsan Khandouzi

Defence Ministry: Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani

Education Ministry: Hossein Baghgoli

Energy Ministry: Ali Akbar Mehrabian

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ministry: Ezzatollah Zarqami

Foreign Ministry: Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Health Ministry: Bahram Einollahi

Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry: Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili

Justice Ministry: Amin Hossein Rahimi

Intelligence Ministry: Esmaeil Khatib

Science, Research and Technology Ministery: Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol

Sports and Youth Ministry: Hamidreza Sajjadi

Roads and Urban Development Ministry: Rostam Qassemi

Interior Ministry: Ahmad Vahidi

Labour and Social Welfare Ministry: Hojjat Abdolmaleki

Petrochemical Ministry: Javad Owji

Communications and Information Technology Ministry: Issa Zarepour

Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry: Reza Fatemi-Amin

The Iranian new president also appointed Masoud Mirkazemi as chief of the Plan and Budget Organisation. Mirkazemi served as oil and commerce minister under Mahhmoud Ahmadinejad.

During the last week, Raisi also appointed Mohammad Mokhber as First Vice President and Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili as his Chief of Staff.