President Raisi Presents List of Ministerial Picks to Parliament

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has presented the names of his ministerial picks to the country’s parliament for a vote of confidence.
Raisi on Wednesday introduced Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as his pick for foreign minister. Amir Abdollahian was the former deputy foreign minister who was sacked by Mohammad Javad Zarif and later on joined the ex pop parliament as an advisor to the speaker on the international affairs.
Raisi has also chosen Javad Owji as his oil minister. Owji was a deputy oil minister and the managing director of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company.
Rostam Qassemi who ran for president himself in 2021 is Raisi’s pick for the Roads and Urban Development ministry. Qassemi earlier served as oil minister under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The former President of Iran’s Radio and TV Organization known as IRIB, Ezzatollah Zarghami, has also been named as Ebrahim’s Raisi’s pick for Tourism ministry.
Here is the full list of Raisi’s proposed cabinet:
Agriculture Ministry: Javad Sadatinejad
Economy and Finance Ministry: Ehsan Khandouzi
Defence Ministry: Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani
Education Ministry: Hossein Baghgoli
Energy Ministry: Ali Akbar Mehrabian
Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ministry: Ezzatollah Zarqami
Foreign Ministry: Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Health Ministry: Bahram Einollahi
Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry: Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili
Justice Ministry: Amin Hossein Rahimi
Intelligence Ministry: Esmaeil Khatib
Science, Research and Technology Ministery: Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol
Sports and Youth Ministry: Hamidreza Sajjadi
Roads and Urban Development Ministry: Rostam Qassemi
Interior Ministry: Ahmad Vahidi
Labour and Social Welfare Ministry: Hojjat Abdolmaleki
Petrochemical Ministry: Javad Owji
Communications and Information Technology Ministry: Issa Zarepour
Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry: Reza Fatemi-Amin
The Iranian new president also appointed Masoud Mirkazemi as chief of the Plan and Budget Organisation. Mirkazemi served as oil and commerce minister under Mahhmoud Ahmadinejad.
During the last week, Raisi also appointed Mohammad Mokhber as First Vice President and Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili as his Chief of Staff.