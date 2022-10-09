President Raisi: Iranian students will foil enemies’ plot 

President Raisi added that Iranian students will not let the adversaries’ wishful thinking come true and they will definitely foil their plot in the field of science like other spheres.

He made those remarks at Tehran’s Al-Zahra University and many students attended his speech.

It follows nearly three weeks of unrest in the wake of the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Raisi noted that the footprints of Iran’s foes are noticeable in the recent unrest in the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere, the president spoke about the nuclear deal revival talks, saying during the negotiations the enemy tried to impose its conditions on Iran.

Raisi referred to his meeting with the French president in New York, saying Emmanuel Macron told him that Iran should accept those conditions if it wants its problems to be resolved.

He however noted Iran has logic and will not walk away from the negotiating table. The president said Tehran will continue talks that respect its dignity.