President Raisi: Iran among top regional, world powers after reprisal against Israel

Addressing a joint cabinet meeting with the Iranian governors on Sunday, President Raisi said Operation True Promise which was carried out on April 13 for the first time from Iran against Israeli targets inside the occupied territories was a ‘turning point’ in the Iranian history.

The Iranian armed forces hit several Israeli military and intelligence sites with missiles and drones following the Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomat mission in the Syrian capital Damascus two weeks earlier. Seven Iranian military personnel were killed in the attack.

President Raisi said the operation “placed Iran in the club of regional and world powers in the highest ranks and among the prominent powers.”

Following the operation, officials in Iran said True Promise was restrained to show only a glimpse of the country’s military capabilities, warning Israel will get a crushing response in case of any attack on Iranian targets.