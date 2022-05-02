Monday, May 2, 2022
President Raisi invited to visit Oman

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi
The sultan of Oman and Qatar’s emir have in separate telephone conversations congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

During the telephone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq Al Said, Raisi wished health for the Omani people and congratulated them on Eid ul-Fitr.

Haitham bin Tareq Al Said also invited Raisi to visit Oman.

In his telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Thamim bin Hamad bin Khalifah Al Thani, Raisi wished the acceptance of the prayers of all Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan and congratulated the Qatari leader and people on Eid ul-Fitr.

The president expressed hope that peace and security will be established throughout the Muslim world.

Sheikh Thamim bin Hamad bin Khalifah Al Thani wished blessing for the Iranian people and all Muslims of the world.

