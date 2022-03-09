President Raisi congratulates Armenian counterpart on his election

In his message, Raisi described historical and cultural bonds and friendly ties between the people of the two countries, over the past three decades, as a strong and safe ground for expansion of comprehensive relations between the two countries.

The president added that this can benefit the interests of both sides and help strengthen peace, stability and security in the region.

Raisi also expressed hope that the two countries would use past experiences and tap into their “will and efforts” to open a new chapter in their ties.