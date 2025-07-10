President Pezeshkian says Iran’s cooperation with IAEA depends on end to double standards

In a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian said Iran has a long record of principled cooperation with the IAEA, but continuation of this engagement requires an end to double standards regarding the country’s nuclear dossier.

He stressed that any repetition of hostile acts would be met with an even more decisive response.

Pezeshkian and Costa discussed international developments, including the 12-day aggression against Iran and prospects for relations between Tehran and the European Union.

The Iranian president underlined the country’s commitment to peace, regional stability, and constructive global dialogue, especially in the new political period.

Pezeshkian condemned the criminal actions of the Zionist regime and its destructive role in undermining global security, stating that Iran was targeted by Israel and the United States while it pursued dialogue.

He added that when faced with Iran’s firm response, they were compelled to request a ceasefire, and made clear that Israel could not have acted without US support.

Responding to Costa’s concerns over Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s adherence to dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, describing recent parliamentary legislation as a reaction to the agency’s biased and unprofessional conduct.

He said the IAEA’s failure to remain impartial, its silence over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, and its disregard for international law have undermined its credibility and forced the adoption of new measures by Iran’s parliament.

He noted that membership in international bodies like the IAEA must deliver balanced benefits; otherwise, such memberships lose their value.

Pezeshkian reiterated that cooperation will depend on correcting discriminatory behavior.

He thanked Costa for efforts to promote diplomacy and expressed Iran’s willingness to expand relations with the EU through respectful dialogue.

Costa, for his part, emphasized the European Union’s willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions to existing issues and expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I fully agree with you that international organizations must avoid any form of double standards,” he stated.

He added that the European Union holds deep respect for the history, civilization, and culture of the Iranian people and is fully prepared for dialogue and collaboration.

The European Council President also extended his sincere condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian citizens in the recent attacks by the Israeli regime.

He said the European Union condemns Israel’s human rights violations in Gaza and stresses the need to end the war, deliver humanitarian assistance, and provide effective support for the Palestinian people.