President Pezeshkian: Mutual respect, friendship key to boosted Iran-Europe ties

In a phone conversation with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, Pezeshkian underscored the need to remove obstacles in the way of promoting relations between Iran and Europe.

He said regional and international peace, stability and security are a centerpiece to Iran’s foreign policy.

Referring to the war in Gaza, the Iranian president stated the Israeli regime is violating all international treaties and regulations and pressing ahead with its genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Pezeshkian added the world nations expect European countries, not least Germany, to play an effective role in ending the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in Gaza instead of supporting it.

The Israeli regime also conducted terrorist acts in other countries and poses a serious threat to regional security and global peace, he said, apparently referring to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, in Tehran on July 31.

“Iran will never succumb to pressure, sanctions, bullying and aggression but reserves its right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international principles,” Pezeshkian stated.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, saying it is the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

The German chancellor, for his part, stated Berlin is keen to promote relations with Iran in all fields.

Scholz added the establishment of peace and security in the region is among his country’s priorities. He placed a premium on ending Israel’s campaign of death, destruction and genocide in Gaza.