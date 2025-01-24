President Pezeshkian: Iran, Russia to resist excessive demands

In an interview with Russia’s Channel 1 TV, President Pezeshkian pointed out, “We signed the agreement in three areas: security, political, and economic cooperation. The agreement covers railway, road, trade, energy, and electricity sectors.”

He explained the collaboration with Russia aims to enhance defense and security cooperation, ensuring no nation can inflict harm without consequences.

On potential military actions by the US or Israel against Iran, he stated that the agreement includes a clause of mutual non-cooperation with any aggressor.

He also underlined Iran’s advancements in defense capabilities, stressing the country prioritizes self-defense over aggression.

He also criticized the West’s double standards on Iran’s nuclear issue, stating, “Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons. The international community must recognize and act against such injustices.”

On regional instability, the Iranian president noted, “Injustice and unfair treatment lead to conflict. Recognizing individuals based on their capabilities, regardless of beliefs, can reduce conflicts.”