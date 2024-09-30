President Pezeshkian vows ‘decisive’ response to Israel

Addressing a cabinet session on Sunday, Pezeshkian once again strongly condemned Israel’s assassination of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, in a massive airstrike on southern Beirut on Friday using American-supplied bunker-buster bombs.

“This crime once again proved that this criminal regime does not adhere to any of the international principles and rules,” he said.

He added that Israel’s criminal acts are not “unacceptable” and will not go unanswered.

He emphasized that historical experience showed that freedom-seeking and awakening movements will not disappear with the assassination of their figures.

“Dozens more people are ready to raise the flag of anti-tyranny and anti-justice,” the Iranian president said.

He added that inaction on crimes committed by Israel, the US and their allies will only encourage them to carry out more criminal acts.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of supporting the Hezbollah fighters in their war with Israel to prevent the atrocious regime from attacking countries of the axis of resistance and killing innocent women and children.

He reiterated the heavy responsibility of Arab and Muslim countries in the face of the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression in the region.

He said, “Muslim countries should not be indifferent to the Israeli regime’s criminality because it has been proven to all nations across the world who is the main criminal and the cause of war, insecurity and murder in the world!”

The Iranian chief executive also lashed out at Western media outlets for pursuing contradictory attitude to Israel’s terrorism and noted that they “magnify the smallest events in Iran” but remain silent vis-à-vis the Israeli regime’s criminal acts.

He further said Iran’s Health Ministry and all relief bodies are fully prepared to help victims of the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Israel’s attacks come against the backdrop of escalated tensions between the Lebanese resistance movement and the occupying entity, which included the targeted killing of top Hezbollah commanders and the detonation of telecommunication devices belonging to the Muslim resistance group.

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 7 last year, when it launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including one with a hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war.