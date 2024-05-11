Saturday, May 11, 2024
Powerful earthquake hits northwestern Iranian city

By IFP Editorial Staff
A strong earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted large parts of Iran’s Ardabil province on Saturday afternoon.

Following the quake, people of Ardabil, in northwestern Iran, rushed out of the buildings. There is no word yet on possible casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.

The quake also rattled the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea.

Reports say the tremor happened at a depth 26 kilometers. Nearly all of the Iranian territory, especially its northwestern regions, is criss-crossed by fault-lines, making it a quake-prone country.

Iran has seen many deadly quakes throughout history.

