A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 7

Almost all newspapers highlighted the remarks made by President Hassan Rouhani in a speech on the occasion of Student Day. Some of them covered his remarks against the US violation of its JCPOA commitments, and some pointed to his responses to conservative students’ harsh criticisms.

Khorasan newspaper, among others, also referred to the challenging meetings of Iranian politicians with students across the country, and the different atmosphere students felt this year.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to eastern Asia and his meetings with Chinese officials was also a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines:

Abrar:

1- No Limit in Promotion of Iran-China Ties: Zarif

2- Kremlin Confirms Putin Has Sent Secret Message to Rouhani

3- Moscow: We Informed Iran of US Suggestions for Syria

Afkar:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Defend Nation’s Rights

2- Velayati: Iran-Russia Cooperation Will Prevent Spread of Plots in West Asia

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Fateful Decision: Iranian Committee that Monitors Nuclear Deal Implementation Will React to US Violation of Its Commitments Today

2- Is Rouhani Intolerant of Criticism? President Was Faced with Harshest Criticisms by Conservative Students in University of Tehran and Responded to Them

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- President’s Patience Displayed in University of Tehran: Critics Chanted Slogans, Rouhani Smiled

2- Rouhani: We Won’t Let US Scrap Nuclear Deal; All Measures Leading to Nuclear Deal Were in Coordination with Ayatollah Khamenei

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: We Should Tone Down Our Remarks and Act More Ethically

2- Ayatollah Rafsanjani: It’s Not Possible to Hide Important Issues in This Era of Communications

Emtiaz:

1- Details of Chopper Crash in Tehran’s Chitgar Lake: 2 Killed, 7 Wounded

2- Central Bank Governor: Dollar Rate Will Decrease in Next 3 Months

Etemad:

1- Argument with President: Conservative Students and Critics Attacked Rouhani on Student Day, but He Replied to All of Them with Great Fluency

2- Members of City Council Protest at Construction of Numerous Malls in Tehran

Ettela’at:

1- Prosecutor-General: Authorities’ Negligence Is Cause of ‘Pollution’ in Cyberspace

2- Iran Leader’s Int’l Advisor Velayati: Western Asia’s Security Order Will Be Discussed in Tehran Conference

3- Iranians Are Not That Much Familiar with Mystical Literature in West

Iran:

1- Rouhani: Government Has Based Its Nuclear-Related Measures on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Orders

2- Iran to Sue US: Parliament Speaker’s Solution to Deal with US Violation of JCPOA

Jame Jam:

1- Need for Controlling Cyberspace, Particularly Social Media

2- Day of Decision: Committee to Monitor JCPOA Implementation Will Hold Session Today

3- 14,000 Houses to Be Constructed for Needy Villagers

Javan:

1- Rouhani: All Sanctions, but Banking Restrictions, Are Gone

2- President’s Gift to Students on Student Day Was to Accept the US Clear Violation of Its JCPOA Commitments

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Is Not a Spokesman for the World: Rafsanjani

2- Saudi Arabia and Israel Managing Chaos in Syria: Syrian Opposition’s Confessions

3- Sputnik: US Congress Secretly Approves a Bill to Suppress Independent Media

4- 11-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Healed in Shrine of Imam Reza (AS)

Kayhan:

1- JCPOA Disaster Is a Result of Ignoring Ayatollah Khamenei’s Warnings

2- Europe Offers Huge Bribe to Assad for Letting Terrorists Get Involved in Power amid Imminent Liberation of Aleppo

3- Managing Editor of Reformist Shargh Newspaper Admits Too Lately: We Embellished Nuclear Deal

Khorasan:

1- US Message Sent to Iran through Russian Channel

2- Challenging Speeches and Passionate Conferences on Student Day across Iran

3- 19-Year-Old Girl Rescued from Hostage-Takers’ Captivity in 24 Hours

Payam-e Zaman:

1- Rouhani: We Have No Doubt that US Is Our Enemy

2- Zarif: The Time of Superpowers’ Hegemony Is Over

3- Private Sector Will Be Put in Charge of Oil Product Exports

Rah-e Mardom:

1- Hanging out with Bad Guys and Dark Future of Teenagers

2- Rouhani: All of Us Should Be Revolutionaries

Resalat:

1- The United Europe in Chaos: Italy, the New Centre of West’s Political Crisis

2- Economic Problems Are Resolved More Easily than Defence Issues: IRGC General

3- Government Did Nothing to Restore Astronomical Salaries: Larijani

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Iran Is Harbour of Security in Middle East: Larijani

2- Russia and China Veto Draft UNSC Resolution on Aleppo

Sayeh:

1- Iran Holds Eighth Rank in Producing Handicrafts

Setareh Sobh:

1- President’s Advice to Iranian People on US Senate’s Extension of Iran Sanctions Act: Don’t Worry!

2- Economy Minister: Decrease of Inflation Rate, Security of Foreign Investment

Shahrvand:

1- Chopper of Death

2- Humanitarian Crises Become More Complicated: Red Cross Chief in Interview with Shahrvand

Shargh:

1- Reformists in University’s Backyard

2- Attack on Government on Pretext of Student Day

3- Mayor of Tehran Qalibaf: Neither Did Iran’s Nuclear Industry Flourish, nor Did People’s Lives

Siasat-e Rooz:

1- Russia and Syria Give Ultimatum to Those Who Support Aleppo Murderers

2- Ansarullah Reveals US Plot for Yemen

Sobh-e Now:

1- Problems Cannot Be Resolved by #Talking: Mayor of Tehran Qalibaf

2- Former IRIB Chief Zarghami: IF JCPOA Is Analyzed Correctly, It Has Potentials for National Unity

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Main Objective Was to Prove that US Is Lying: Rouhani

2- Even If US President Signs Off Senate’s Bill to Extend Anti-Iran Sanctions and Then Suspends It, It Is Still a Violation of JCPOA and Tehran Will Show Reaction: President