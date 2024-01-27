Poll: Only 15% of Tehran residents will go to polls in Iran’s upcoming elections, 30% nationwide

According to Khabaronline news outlet, the survey also shows that the nationwide turnout will be 30 percent.

This is 6 points down compared to previous polls conducted several months ago that put the percentage of the voter turnout in the elections at 36 percent.

The opinion poll shows, those who will not vote made such a decision for three reasons.

Some said Iran has no efficient parliament or elections. Others blamed what they described as corruption in the ruling system for their decision to not go to the polls, while others say they are disappointed with the country’s future.

Meanwhile, those who said they would vote were asked whose advice they would take while they cast their ballots. The majority of the respondents, 36 percent, said they would take former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s advice while 30 percent said they would follow President Ebrahim Raisi.

The next officials who wield influence over the voters are Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, 20 percent, former president Seyed Mohammad Khatami, 16 percent, and former president Hasan Rouhani, 10 percent.

The elections are scheduled for March 1, 2024.