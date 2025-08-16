Police officer killed by gunmen in southeast Iran

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Ramin Sadeghi.

The firefight happened in the city of Iranshahr in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Police in Sistan and Baluchestan said the clash erupted after the atackers disrupted security in the area.

A number of the assailants were wounded in the fighting that security forces forced them to flee the scene.

Some terror cells and bandits are operating in the region that borders Pakistan. Their attacks have killed a number of ordinary citizens and security forces over the past years.