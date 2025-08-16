Saturday, August 16, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Police officer killed by gunmen in southeast Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crime Scene

A police officer has been killed during a firefight with armed attackers in southeast Iran.

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Ramin Sadeghi.

The firefight happened in the city of Iranshahr in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Police in Sistan and Baluchestan said the clash erupted after the atackers disrupted security in the area.

A number of the assailants were wounded in the fighting that security forces forced them to flee the scene.

Some terror cells and bandits are operating in the region that borders Pakistan. Their attacks have killed a number of ordinary citizens and security forces over the past years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks