Police dismiss reports on demolition of mosque in Zahedan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police
The police in southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan has dismissed reports on social media about the destruction of a mosque in the Sunni-majority city.

“Recently, footage was published on social media about demolition of a mosque in the city of Zahedan at the presence of the police, with the aim of mudslinging and falsification to create agitation among the public,” local Police Deputy Chief for Cultural, Social and Law Enforcement Affairs Colonel Ali Rahimi said.

The police commander explained that the footage actually shows demolition of a storeroom for construction material, which was abandoned after a contractor completed a residential building in the area.

He said the structure was removed by the General Department for Roads and Urban Development of Sistan and Balouchestan Province to prevent dumping of trash there.

“Production and sharing of any false news on social media with the aim of agitating the public is a crime and those responsible will face legal action,” Rahimi warned.

He also called on people to ensure they get the news only from reliable sources.

