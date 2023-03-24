Friday, March 24, 2023
Police: Daily car accidents kill 40 during Nowruz in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Roads

A traffic police official says 40 people are being killed on average each day in Iran during the Nowruz holidays. General Kamal Hadianfar said the number of Nowruz trips has increased by 11 percent compared to last year.

He noted that from March 17 when the holidays began to Thursday, 385 people were killed in road accidents while 7100 people were injured.

General Hadianfar added that most of the accidents are blamed on high speed, urging all people to fasten their seat belts while traveling.

According to the police commander, 27 percent of the accidents happened when cars got upset.

The number of land trips in Iran hit their high during the Nowruz holidays. Each year, hundreds die in road crashes across the country during Nowruz.

