Police chief reiterates Iran firm to expel 2mn illegal Afghan migrants within 5 months

Speaking at a ceremony in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Sunday, General Ahmadreza Radan stated, “Since the announcement of the initiative to expel foreign nationals, there has been an increase in both voluntary surrenders and arrests of illegal foreign nationals.”

Iran has been grappling with the challenges posed by a large number of illegal immigrants, primarily from Afghanistan.

The illegal immigrants, whose number is unofficially estimated at about 10 million, often seek better economic opportunities or flee conflict in their home country.

The Iranian government has been under pressure to address the issues, balancing humanitarian concerns with the need to enforce immigration laws and maintain social stability.

While Iran has been praised for its inclusive policies, such as allowing Afghan children to attend school regardless of their documentation status, the government has faced criticism from within society for its leniency towards undocumented immigrants.

The move reportedly reflects the country’s intensified efforts to address illegal immigration and enforce immigration laws more strictly.