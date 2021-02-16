Pointless to Say Iran Should Return to JCPOA as It Never Left: Envoy

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations says there is no point saying Iran should return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as it never left the accord.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi expressed surprise over Washington asking Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal.

“How is Iran, which is already a signatory to the JCPOA, expected to take the first step?” he asked rhetorically in an interview with the Persian service of Euronews.

He reiterated that Iran scaled down its commitments under the JCPOA based on Article 36 of the very same agreement.

“In accordance with Article 36, when a signatory to the JCPOA commits a gross violation, Iran is authorized to stop fulfilling its commitments, in whole or in part, and we chose the second option,” he said.