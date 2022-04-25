Playing the Taar at Iran’s oldest religious edifice

Farajnezhad has created “Dasht-e Majnoon” based on a poem by Hooshang Ebtehaj. The avaz was performed by Roham Khorshidvand and Alireza Nasirifard played the Daf and the Bendir.

The music video was also recorded at the ancient Chogha Zanbil complex.

Here is what Farajinezhad has said of the art piece in his notes:

Khuzestan was the reason for the start of ‘the Taar and History.’ A mysterious land. When I stepped on its soil, I relived my childhood memories. I had missed each of its towns and roads. Could one refer to Iran’s history and ignore the ancient [city of] Susa. This is Iran’s oldest religious edifice! The structure dates back to 1,250 years B.C. and was constructed to pay homage to the protector deity of Susa. This monument was the first Iranian heritage site registered by UNESCO.

Speaking of its grandeur is never enough! “Dasht-e Majnoon,” with a poem by Mr. Sayeh (shade), rose from our feelings by the side of this grand beauty.

Musical tableau has different definitions in different projects, but in “the Taar and History,” it refers to the music produced based on a phenomenon such as a monument or the history of a region at a specific location in order to tell the story of a certain part of the history in the language of music.