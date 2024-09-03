IFP ExclusiveSport

Piazza appointed Iranian men’s National Volleyball team’s coach

By IFP Editorial Staff
Italian volleyball coach Roberto Piazza

Italian volleyball coach Roberto Piazza has signed a contract with Iran to steer the country’s men’s national volleyball team for the next four years.

The head of Iran’s Volleyball Association announced that Piazza, among the top 12 coaches in the world, was picked from among several candidates after a thorough study.

The decision came after the Iranian team’s disappointing results in the 2024 Olympic Games, which demoted it to 17th place in the FIVB World Ranking.

Piazza, 56, will be the head coach of the Iranian men’s national volleyball team until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The veteran coach took up coaching in 1990 and has a history of coaching several national teams, including those of the Netherlands, from 2019 to 2024, and Qatar in 2016. He has also served as the assistant coach of the Russian national team from 2009 to 2010, besides steering many clubs in the world.

