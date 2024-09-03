Piazza appointed Iranian men’s National Volleyball team’s coach

The head of Iran’s Volleyball Association announced that Piazza, among the top 12 coaches in the world, was picked from among several candidates after a thorough study.

The decision came after the Iranian team’s disappointing results in the 2024 Olympic Games, which demoted it to 17th place in the FIVB World Ranking.

Piazza, 56, will be the head coach of the Iranian men’s national volleyball team until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The veteran coach took up coaching in 1990 and has a history of coaching several national teams, including those of the Netherlands, from 2019 to 2024, and Qatar in 2016. He has also served as the assistant coach of the Russian national team from 2009 to 2010, besides steering many clubs in the world.