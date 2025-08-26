Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s stance on nuclear weapons

During a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the results of the Alaska talks, hoping the negotiations would contribute to a swift resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

The Iranian president also committed to personally overseeing the expedited construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, which plays a key role in connecting the Persian Gulf to Russia and Central Asia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and other bilateral agreements between Iran and Russia.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian acknowledged the importance of regional and international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS as platforms for enhancing cooperation with member states, particularly Russia and China, in countering unilateralism.

In addition, he referenced his recent visit to Armenia, where he received assurances from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Iran’s concerns were fully considered in the country’s discussions and agreements with Azerbaijan and the United States. Pezeshkian advocated for the 3+3 dialogue framework involving Iran and Russia as a more effective mechanism for addressing issues in the Caucasus region.

In response, President Putin outlined the key points and outcomes of his recent negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, noting that positive results were achieved that could lead to a resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Putin also described the relationship between Moscow and Tehran as constructive and steadily improving, highlighting an 11% increase in trade between the two countries in the first half of the current year.

He also mentioned advancements in mutual projects, including the significant Rasht-Astara railway construction and the satisfactory progress in cooperation regarding the Bushehr nuclear power plant, noting that the transfer of new fuel for this power plant is also underway.

Putin affirmed Russia’s strong support for Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, calling it a key and essential aspect of their partnership. He expressed hope that negotiations surrounding UN Resolution 2231 would reach a favorable conclusion.