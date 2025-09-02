Pezeshkian, Putin stress impact of implementing bilateral treaty, EAEU agreement

Speaking at the meeting on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, President Pezeshkian highlighted that the ongoing interactions with Russia are highly valuable for Iran. He stated that the execution of the long-term treaty would pave the way for increased collaboration, and emphasized that cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would further accelerate and facilitate substantial interactions between the two nations.

Pezeshkian noted his personal commitment to expediting the implementation of all agreements with Russia and addressing any potential obstacles. He highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences and fostering scientific and academic collaborations, which will synergize the capacities of both countries and create a solid foundation for comprehensive engagement.

Addressing the geopolitical landscape, Pezeshkian criticized the efforts of the United States and its allies to reinforce unilateralism. He pointed to discussions at the SCO summit, emphasizing that such international bodies provide a suitable platform for promoting multilateralism.

In response, President Putin conveyed his best wishes to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and emphasized that the relationship between the two countries is increasingly friendly and expanding, especially with the signing and implementation of the comprehensive long-term treaty.

He noted a significant increase in trade volume between Iran and Russia in recent months, asserting that the continuation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU will play a crucial role in further enhancing cooperation.

Putin also highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between the peoples of Iran and Russia, mentioning a notable rise in the number of Iranian students choosing to study in Russia. He highlighted the various cultural festivals and programs that both nations are jointly undertaking, as well as the growth in tourism exchanges.

The Russian president pointed out the regular and ongoing communications between the two countries regarding various regional and international issues, including their collaborations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.