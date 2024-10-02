Media WireSecuritySelected

President Pezeshkian: Missile strike only a portion of Iran’s power

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran's missile strike on Israel was carried out in defense of its interests and citizens, warning that the military operation was “only a portion" of the Islamic Republic's power.

“This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. To let (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu know that Iran is not belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat,” he wrote in a message on X.

“Do not enter into a conflict with Iran,” said the Iranian president.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out a missile strike against the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

The IRGC said in a statement that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The statement said the retaliatory attack was launched after a period of self-restraint following the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The IRGC added it fired tens of ballistic missiles at vital military and security Israeli targets.

It noted that 90 percent of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic centers” in the occupied territories.

