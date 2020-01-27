Persepolis, also known as Parseh, is a mirror of ancient Iran’s history and culture. The complex has been built in 518 BCE upon the order of Darius the Great, the Achaemenid king; and is considered an architectural masterpiece of its time. Persepolis is located in Marvdasht, 63 km from Shiraz.

Pasargadae World Heritage Site is also a complex of ancient structures from the Achaemenid era. It consists of buildings such as the Tomb of Cyrus the Great, the Royal Garden, the Gate Palace, the Bridge, the Audience Palace, the Private Palace, the Tomb of Cambyses I, and the defence structures of Tal-Takht in the location of ancient Pasargadae city.

What follows are YJC’s photos of snowy days in Persepolis and Pasargadae: