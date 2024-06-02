Sunday, June 2, 2024
Persepolis crowned Persian Gulf Pro League champions in Iran, fans poor into streets

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s soccer team Persepolis edged Mes Rafsanjan on Saturday night and won the trophy for the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Persepolis scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, arising controversy that the Red’s Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani was in the offside.

Persepolis grabbed 68 points, only one more than their traditional rival Esteghlal, who finished runners-up despite their 2-0 victory over Paykan in a match held simultaneously.

Persepolis won the Persian Gulf Pro League title for the ninth time.

The Red’s fans packed the streets of the capital Tehran and many other cities following the match to celebrate their favorite team’s championship, the fourth consecutive time this season.

