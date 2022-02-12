Saturday, February 12, 2022
Iran’s Privatization Org. decides price of two popular football clubs

The head of Iran’s Privatization Organization says the final value of the country’s popular soccer club Persepolis is 3,210 billion Tomans and the cash value of Esteghlal FC is 2,780 billion Tomans.

Hossein Ghorbanzadeh said Judiciary experts determined the value of the two clubs after examining their properties. Authorities have decided that a final decision will be made at the assemblies of these two clubs regarding capital increase through spending the shares of Perspolis and Esteghlal and equity of the government, and then it will be presented again in the transfer board.

After that, people and the fans of the two clubs can participate in buying their shares. This will happen by February 27. Perspolis and Esteghlal are among the most popular football clubs in Asia.

