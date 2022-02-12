Hossein Ghorbanzadeh said Judiciary experts determined the value of the two clubs after examining their properties. Authorities have decided that a final decision will be made at the assemblies of these two clubs regarding capital increase through spending the shares of Perspolis and Esteghlal and equity of the government, and then it will be presented again in the transfer board.

After that, people and the fans of the two clubs can participate in buying their shares. This will happen by February 27. Perspolis and Esteghlal are among the most popular football clubs in Asia.