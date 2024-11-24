Parl’t speaker: Iran launches advanced centrifuges in response to IAEA’s ‘political move’

Speaking in a parliamentary session on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized a resolution passed on Thursday by the IAEA’s Board of Governors with Iran at its crosshairs, which he said was influenced by the US and three European countries.

Ghalibaf stated, “The unjust and non-consensual resolution regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program undermines the credibility and independence of the IAEA.”

He accused the U.S. and European countries of using Iran’s nuclear activities as a pretext for their “illegitimate actions,” thereby “clouding the constructive atmosphere for Iran-IAEA interactions.”

Ghalibaf warned that continued political and non-constructive actions could push member states to take measures outside the IAEA framework to safeguard their national security.

He expressed hope that the IAEA and the leaders of the countries that voted against the resolution would uphold the agency’s technical independence and put an end the undue influence of the US and European nations.

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf addressed the recent arrest warrants issued by International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant, labeling them as war criminals.

He emphasized, “The ICC’s decision marks the beginning of accountability for the atrocities committed in Gaza and Lebanon.”