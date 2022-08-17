Parliament national security body: Iran, P4+1 not far from nuclear deal in Vienna

Abolfazl Amouei denied reports that Iran and the other sides have reached an agreement but noted that they are not far from reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Amouei added that if there is serious determination, this will happen very quickly.

He pointed to a close-door meeting between Iranian MPs with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkahni.

The MP noted that the key point in a parliamentary law that pertains to the JCPOA is the necessity of removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Amouei also said all lawmakers insist that Iranian officials involved in the nuclear talks keep going down this path.

He added that the most important goal of the talks is that the Iranian people must enjoy full economic benefits from a deal and this will involve the lifting of all bans on Iran’s oil sales.

Iran must also be able to do foreign business.

The Iranian lawmaker stressed that another key issue is verification of the other sides’ adherence to their commitments under the JCPOA.

Amouei said there must be a mechanism through which Iran can verify that the other parties stick to their obligations and are not in violation of those commitments.

He added that the issue of verification and also guarantees that the US will not violate its commitments under the agreement has been laid out in writing in the draft.

He said there will be a period during which this verification will be done.

Amouei then pointed to the safeguards issues, saying the UN atomic agency’s questions regarding Iran’s nuclear program are politically motivated and this case must be closed.