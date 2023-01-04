Parliament chief: Iran should increase costs of any normalization with Israel

Addressing the first edition of the International Conference on Martyr Soleimani’s School of Thought in Tehran on Wednesday, Qalibaf described the Palestinian cause as a top priority for the Muslim world and warned against Israeli attempts to normalize relations with Islamic countries.

“We should elevate the costs of any normalization [with Israel] to the extent that no one would ever dare do that,” the Iranian parliament chief said.

Elsewhere, he praised the sacrifices of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was murdered by the US military in early 2020.

The conference was held a day after Iranians marked the third anniversary of the iconic commander’s assassination in a drone strike in Iraq.

General Soleimani, he added, “knew that America and the Zionist regime were enemies of the Muslim world.”

Wherever the regime sowed insecurity and started plundering with the US backing, General Soleimani intervened and foiled the plots, Qalibaf said.

“As long as we stand, we will fight the oppressors and defend the oppressed,” he said.