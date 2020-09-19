The word Parkour is derived from the French word “parcourt” which refers to traversing. It means the art of movement in the simplest, fastest way possible.

With a focus on speed and simplicity, parkour’s goal is to teach everyone to jump over obstacles in one’s life. It is a fascinating sport with many fans.

That said, some citizens confuse parkour with another activity: they consider all the gymnastics-based performances done in the streets to be parkour; while most of them are in fact part of a sport called free-running.

Despite its great popularity and professional athletes, parkour hasn’t yet found a proper place in Iran.

There are many problems in the way of this sport. The absence of proper clubs and bodies, as well as the lack of material and non-material support, are enough to discourage the parkourists. These obstacles, however, don’t hinder their activity: they continue to work with more motivation than ever.

What follows are YJC’s photos of Iranian parkour athletes: