Iran defeats Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in thrilling world cup qualifier

The match began with Iran displaying dominance, taking the lead in the 12th minute when Mehdi Taremi capitalized on a rebound.

A corner by Mohammad Karimi set up Saeid Ezzatollahi’s header, which was saved by Kyrgyzstan’s goalkeeper but deflected off a defender, allowing Taremi to score.

Iran extended their lead in the 33rd minute. Sardar Azmoun’s brilliant through-ball found Saleh Hardani, who skillfully dribbled past a defender and slotted the ball into the net with precision.

Kyrgyzstan fought back in the second half, reducing the deficit in the 52nd minute through a well-placed header. They also equalized in the 64th minute from the penalty spot after a foul in the box.

Iran sealed victory in the 76th minute when Milad Mohammadi’s cross from the right found Sardar Azmoun, whose powerful header secured the win.

This crucial victory keeps Iran on track for World Cup qualification, while Kyrgyzstan’s chances remain slim despite a spirited performance.