Iranian sports commentator criticizes FIFA for not expelling Israel from the World Cup

Javad Khiyabani questioned the decision to exclude Russia from the World Cup while allowing Israel to participate, slamming Israel for causing the deaths of nearly 50,000 innocent Palestinians.

Khiyabani expressed his intention to draft a petition titled “Why is Russia out of the World Cup but Israel is in?” and gather signatures on the streets to present to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He called this a disgrace to FIFA and demanded an explanation for the perceived double standards.

The controversy arises amid ongoing demand for exclusion of the Israeli regime from international sporting events based on its bleak political and humanitarian record.