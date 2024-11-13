Minister: Iran’s population will decrease to 35 million in over 7 decades

Eskandar Momeni said at the current growth rate, Iran’s population will decrease to 35 million people in over 7 decades.

The current population of Iran stands at over 85 million.

He added that if the problem of population is not resolved, it will first become a population hole and then a population well.

According to the Iranian interior minister, when such a problem turns into a well, it is not possible to get out of it easily, and at once it will face a big challenge called population reduction.

Experts say that Iran’s shift toward smaller family sizes and delayed marriages, along with economic challenges, have contributed to the population decline.