Minister: Iran’s population will decrease to 35 million in over 7 decades

By IFP Editorial Staff
Aging population in Iran

Iran’s interior minister issues a stark warning about the aging population of the country if birth rates do not increase.

Eskandar Momeni said at the current growth rate, Iran’s population will decrease to 35 million people in over 7 decades.

The current population of Iran stands at over 85 million.

He added that if the problem of population is not resolved, it will first become a population hole and then a population well.

According to the Iranian interior minister, when such a problem turns into a well, it is not possible to get out of it easily, and at once it will face a big challenge called population reduction.

Experts say that Iran’s shift toward smaller family sizes and delayed marriages, along with economic challenges, have contributed to the population decline.

