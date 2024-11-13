Iran reeling from murder of heart specialist 

The victim, identified as Dr. Masoud Davoudi, was shot dead by a man whose brother had died of a heart attack at a hospital in the Iranian city of Yasuj, purportedly due to negligence by medical staff.

Now the victim’s brother has spoken out about his murder that happened a couple of days ago in the southwestern Iranian city.

According to Mahmoud Davoudi, Dr. Davoudi’s brother, three years ago, a man was admitted to the emergency room after having a heart attack in Yasuj where there is a lack of medical staff.

“My brother was looking after another patient at that time, and he asked about the history of the new patient over the phone and then prescribed medicine so that he could get over there and do the treatment himself,” Mr. Davoudi said.

He added that the staff did not do as his brother had instructed them and those in the next shift also forgot to take care of the issue. “When my brother reaches, the patient’s gone”, he said.

Mr. Davoudi also said that the family of the patient filed a complaint against the heart specialist but he was acquitted of all charges.

Mr. Davoudi noted that their family is actually from the city of Shahroud, hundreds of kilometers east of Tehran and that his brother went to Yasuj to complete his medical project 15 years ago.

“He became interested in the city and stayed there upon completing his project two years later”, he added.

Dr. Davoudi was married and had a child.