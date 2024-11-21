US Senate denies resolutions to block arms Sales to Israel amid Gaza war

The vote was held on three resolutions, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders.
The first resolution was supported by 18 lawmakers, while 79 others voted against it, the second was rejected by a 19-78 vote, and the third received the support of only 17 members of the Senate.
The resolutions urged to block the sale to Israel of additional Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and enhanced JDAM receivers, tank cartridges, 120-mm High Explosive mortar cartridges, and Modified M1148A1P2 Medium Tactical Vehicles.
Sanders also called on to block the sale of 50 new F-15IA aircraft, associated weapons and parts, and upgrade kits for existing F-15 aircraft, according to the document.
“Blocking these sales would be in keeping with actions taken by the international community and some of our closest allies,” the document said.
Sanders has repeatedly stressed that arms sales to Israel violate the US laws. He accused the Israeli government of violating international rules and pointed out that it is illegal for the US to provide it with additional weapons.
Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing nearly 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.
The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.