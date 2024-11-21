US Senate denies resolutions to block arms Sales to Israel amid Gaza war

The vote was held on three resolutions, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders.

The first resolution was supported by 18 lawmakers, while 79 others voted against it, the second was rejected by a 19-78 vote, and the third received the support of only 17 members of the Senate.

The resolutions urged to block the sale to Israel of additional Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and enhanced JDAM receivers, tank cartridges, 120-mm High Explosive mortar cartridges, and Modified M1148A1P2 Medium Tactical Vehicles.

Sanders also called on to block the sale of 50 new F-15IA aircraft, associated weapons and parts, and upgrade kits for existing F-15 aircraft, according to the document.