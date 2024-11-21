Iran tourism minister meets with Azerbaijan’s PM to discuss bilateral cooperation, tourism exchange

Both parties emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in tourism, and expressed their mutual desire to further enhance the ties.

Asadov noted that one of Azerbaijan’s priorities during its presidency over COP29 climate change conference is climate action in tourism.

The discussions also covered the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the resumption of tourist exchanges.

The meeting was held as both countries seek to strengthen their ties and explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in cultivating a vibrant tourism sector that can contribute to economic growth and cultural exchange.