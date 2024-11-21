IFP ExclusiveTourism

Iran tourism minister meets with Azerbaijan’s PM to discuss bilateral cooperation, tourism exchange

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, on Wednesday in Baku.

Both parties emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in tourism, and expressed their mutual desire to further enhance the ties.

Asadov noted that one of Azerbaijan’s priorities during its presidency over COP29 climate change conference is climate action in tourism.

The discussions also covered the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the resumption of tourist exchanges.

The meeting was held as both countries seek to strengthen their ties and explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in cultivating a vibrant tourism sector that can contribute to economic growth and cultural exchange.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks