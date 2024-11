Majid Doosti, the head of the organization, announced on Thursday that withered trees in Zanjan are being given a new identity using carvings and artistic designs.

The pilot project was initially implemented in Zanjan’s Sabzeh Meydan, and the current phase is being executed on Saadi Street north of the city.

Doosti stated that the project is aimed at making optimal use of the withered trees’ potential for urban beautification in order to present a new and distinctive appearance to Zanjan.